news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 24, 2026



Quoting: Debian 13.4 Trixie-based antiX 26 comes with lots of updated packages, tweaks, and fixes —

One of the fastest and lightest Linux distros currently available, Debian-based antiX has just reached version 26. This distro remains as flexible as before, with both 32-bit and 64-bit versions, no less than five init systems, several window managers, and a long list of included software in the Full edition. In this version, the default init is runit, and the others available are sysVinit, dinit, s6-rc and s6-66. The default window manager is IceWM, but those who want something else can go with Fluxbox, JWM, or the HerbstluftWM tiling window manager.