GNU/Linux Leftovers

So, over the years there has been a push to switch from X11 to Wayland. And, at least on a surface level, this makes sense to me: Developers probably have learned a lot about the various requirements of desktops, so having a (mostly) clean cut for this new desktop environment seems promising. I have read claims stating that Wayland is inherently more secure than X11. Wayland isn't "outdated", we can design the desktop with performance and modern use-cases in mind.

I am typing this on a desktop machine running sway, which is a Wayland compositor. There definitely have been the common hurdles like desktop recording / sharing not working. But over time, these issues have been resolved - at least for my machine. Some years ago, I tried out both X11 and Wayland (I think back on Arch Linux). And honestly, the sway installation was far easier than the i3/X11 one. This ease of installation, combined with Wayland supposedly being "the future of Linux Desktops", and it supporting X11 applications via XWayland, made me stick to sway, even with its rough edges.

That was the story of me using Wayland. Now comes the developing part - which has been a fucking nightmare.