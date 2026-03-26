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AnduinOS 1.4.2 Offers Redesigned GNOME for Windows Refugees
Quoting: AnduinOS 1.4.2 Offers Redesigned GNOME for Windows Refugees - FOSS Force —
To the untrained observer, this week’s Distro of the Week could very well touch the border of irony. AnduinOS was created, and is currently maintained, by Anduin Xue, a Hong Kong-based former software engineer at Microsoft. Yes, Microsoft — the corporation that brought you such classics as Windows ME, Windows Vista and Windows 11.
Based on Ubuntu but with Snap support removed, AnduinOS’s primary goal is to make the transition from Windows to Linux simple. The distro is no slouch in the popularity department, ranking 11th in Distrowatch’s page-hit rankings for the last six months.
As for minimum system requirements, the latest version, AnduinOS 1.4.2, requires a 2 GHz or better 64-bit processor, 4 GB RAM, 20 GB of available storage, and 1024×768 screen resolution. Recommended, however, is 8 GB RAM, 50 GB of disk space, and a 2560×1440 screen resolution with a 27-inch screen.
A 27-inch screen? While we’re wishing for things, I’d also like a Ferrari.