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Wine 11.5
Release notes
The Wine development release 11.5 is now available.
What's new in this release:
- C++ support in the build system.
- Bundled ICU libraries.
- Support for Syscall User Dispatch on Linux.
- A number of VBScript compatibility fixes.
- Various bug fixes.
The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/11.x/wine-11.5.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.
You will find documentation here.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.
Update
Also in GoL:
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Wine 11.5 released with support for Syscall User Dispatch on Linux | GamingOnLinux
Wine 11.5 has arrived with new bug fixes and features for running Windows apps and games on Linux, with a nice sounding compatibility improvement.