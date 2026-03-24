news
Games: GNU/Linux on PlayStation 3, Moving From Windows, How SteamOS Changes Perceptions
-
Make Use Of ☛ The PS3 used to have a feature Sony would never allow today
OtherOS was an incredibly interesting piece of history, especially when it came to the incredibly powerful (at the time) PlayStation 3. This may have very likely been the introduction to a lifelong love of Linux for many users, as the console was capable of installing a variety of different distributions onto its internal hard drive. Users could keep their standard PS3 games running on the game side of things, and a partitioned hard drive would allow users to run Linux or a variety of other OSes on their TV.
Funny enough, it was also used by the United States Air Force Research Laboratory in 2010. They strung together roughly 1,716 PlayStation 3 consoles to form an incredibly powerful "supercomputer" that was known as the Condor Cluster. At the time, it was one of the fastest computers on the market, and it was brought to life for much cheaper than most would have expected. Unfortunately, the Condor Cluster was decommissioned around 2016 due to consoles not supporting OtherOS.
-
Make Use Of ☛ I got tired of Windows laptops and made the obvious switch
Gaming is also surprisingly good now, and I say this having tried all the major gaming distros. CachyOS, Nobara, Bazzite, the performance across the board is better than Windows for most titles. Proton handles the vast majority of your Steam library without you touching a single setting, and in some games you are actually getting better FPS than you would on Windows. The only real exception is games with kernel-level anti-cheat like Valorant, which is a developer decision, not a Linux limitation. But outside that small list, the experience these days is hard to argue with.
-
XDA ☛ SteamOS desktop mode is the most convincing Linux pitch Valve never intended to make
For years, Linux users, advocates and developers have been trying their best to convince mainstream users to switch from Windows and macOS, usually with (valid) arguments about privacy, FOSS adoption, and customization. Unfortunately, those were never the true pain points for mainstream users, and ironically enough, the most compelling pitch never ended up coming from the community—it came from Valve.
SteamOS, built primarily to power the Steam Deck, was designed as a gaming appliance. Yet its desktop mode quietly exposes users to a fully functional Linux environment without requiring them to install a new operating system or learn unfamiliar workflows, and with new Steam Hardware on the horizon that will further the desktop experience, gaming on Linux has never been more accessible.
-
XDA ☛ Linux gaming got so good that I’m only keeping my Windows partition for a single app
You've probably heard a lot about Linux gaming in recent years, and it's for good reason. The Steam Deck made it very obvious that gaming on Linux is no longer a pipe dream, and you can often have just as good of an experience than you would on Windows. Sometimes, it may even be better.
It's gotten to the point where there's a single app that keeps me from removing my Windows partition from my laptop, and it's not even related to gaming. As far as playing games goes, unless you're heavily invested in competitive multiplayer games that require kernel-level anti-cheat, Linux is already fantastic.