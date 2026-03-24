Games: GNU/Linux on PlayStation 3, Moving From Windows, How SteamOS Changes Perceptions

OtherOS was an incredibly interesting piece of history, especially when it came to the incredibly powerful (at the time) PlayStation 3. This may have very likely been the introduction to a lifelong love of Linux for many users, as the console was capable of installing a variety of different distributions onto its internal hard drive. Users could keep their standard PS3 games running on the game side of things, and a partitioned hard drive would allow users to run Linux or a variety of other OSes on their TV.

Funny enough, it was also used by the United States Air Force Research Laboratory in 2010. They strung together roughly 1,716 PlayStation 3 consoles to form an incredibly powerful "supercomputer" that was known as the Condor Cluster. At the time, it was one of the fastest computers on the market, and it was brought to life for much cheaper than most would have expected. Unfortunately, the Condor Cluster was decommissioned around 2016 due to consoles not supporting OtherOS.