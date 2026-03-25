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Games: Oldies, Layoffs, War Thunder Infantry, and More
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Seth Michael Larson ☛ LAN Party Calculator (Mario Kart, Kirby Air Riders, F‑Zero)
Nintendo has multiple popular racing franchises, including Mario Kart, Kirby Air Ride, and F-Zero. Each of these franchises spans multiple titles and consoles and have ways to play with more than one console in a single shared “game lobby”. This feature makes these games interesting for LAN parties, where you have many players, consoles, and games in one area.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Behaviour Interactive have acquired 7 Days to Die developers The Fun Pimps | GamingOnLinux
Behaviour Interactive have announced today that they've acquired 7 Days to Die developers The Fun Pimps.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Kill your clone in It Has My Face with the expanded 1.0 release in April | GamingOnLinux
It Has My Face is a unique idea that sort of blends Hitman with hide and seek, as you try to hunt down and kill your clone before they get you. NightByte Games recently revealed that the big 1.0 release is set to arrive on April 3rd, and with it a whole lot more content - the game is getting much bigger.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Epic Games just laid off over 1,000 people | GamingOnLinux
Another sad day for the gaming industry, as Epic Games just announced some pretty big restructuring with a whole lot of developers being sent packing.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Some top games under £5 in the Steam Spring Sale 2026 | GamingOnLinux
If you're struggling to decide on what to pick up during the Steam Spring Sale 2026 - got you covered. Here's a bunch of great games at under £5.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Infinity Engine open source remake GemRB 0.9.5 gets Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition playable | GamingOnLinux
The developers working away on the Infinity Engine open source remake GemRB just released v0.9.5, bringing major classic RPG compatibility improvements.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Sci-fi horror adventure Directive 8020 from Supermassive Games arrives in May | GamingOnLinux
Directive 8020 from the creators of The Dark Pictures Anthology and The Quarry has been announced for release on May 12th with a brand new trailer.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ War Thunder Infantry gets a new trailer and test event | GamingOnLinux
War Thunder Infantry is getting closer to release, and there's a new trailer to show it off along with a new closed testing period. Have to admit my excitement for this, to have a popular online game like this add infantry combat with Linux support too.