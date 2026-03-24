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Proprietary Microsoft Software (Slop-Made Slopware?) Breaks Itself, Similarly Bad Ideas for GNU/Linux
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Neowin ☛ Microsoft forced to retract a major Exchange Online update as it breaks Outlook email
Microsoft has been having a tough month for sure. The company was forced to release multiple emergency OOB patches to fix major issues, including the latest one under KB5085516 that resolves a sign-in bug which wouldn't let users connect to the internet and use the free Microsoft Windows 11 apps.
On the Microsoft 365 front too it has not been flawless, as the company recently had a big outage wherein Office.com was not accessible for long hours, potentially as a consequence of an Exchange Online mailbox issue.
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HowTo Geek ☛ Fed up with the Spotify Linux app? This custom widget is the fix
I stream music on Spotify as much as the next guy, but regrettably, using the app's Linux desktop client isn't the most wholesome experience. Don't get me wrong; if all you need is basic music streaming, you'll (probably) have no complaints. Sadly, the moment your needs stretch beyond that, you'll quickly notice that Spotify's Linux desktop app still needs some work.
For starters, as some Shopify community members have reported, the desktop app can experience weird bugs, like a non-responsive close button, misfiring desktop notifications for local music files, and rendering/theming issues on some Linux distributions. That's perhaps because Spotify for Linux is no longer in active development. The other unfortunate thing is the lack of an official now playing desktop widget. I find the latter especially frustrating because having to open the Spotify app every time I need to know what song is playing is a major distraction.
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XDA ☛ Claude Code is the perfect tool to help configure your Linux distro [Ed: Giving slop control is generally a bad idea]