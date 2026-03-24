Proprietary Microsoft Software (Slop-Made Slopware?) Breaks Itself, Similarly Bad Ideas for GNU/Linux

I stream music on Spotify as much as the next guy, but regrettably, using the app's Linux desktop client isn't the most wholesome experience. Don't get me wrong; if all you need is basic music streaming, you'll (probably) have no complaints. Sadly, the moment your needs stretch beyond that, you'll quickly notice that Spotify's Linux desktop app still needs some work.

For starters, as some Shopify community members have reported, the desktop app can experience weird bugs, like a non-responsive close button, misfiring desktop notifications for local music files, and rendering/theming issues on some Linux distributions. That's perhaps because Spotify for Linux is no longer in active development. The other unfortunate thing is the lack of an official now playing desktop widget. I find the latter especially frustrating because having to open the Spotify app every time I need to know what song is playing is a major distraction.