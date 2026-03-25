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Tux Machines Turns 22 in 11 Weeks, Tonight We Have Some Scheduled Maintenance (Network)
Days ago there was a maintenance window; there is another one coming up tonight
Tonight at 9 (GMT) we'll have scheduled work in the datacentre, so glitches are impossible to rule out. We'll also publish many new stories around that time, but this does not coincide with maintenance at their side, nor should that be impacted. "One of our circuit suppliers is carrying out scheduled maintenance on connectivity between our Dublin to UK Telehouse North London data centres as part of an ongoing network hardening programme," they say. This work can last up top 8 hours.
We're well aware our anniversary is fast approaching. 11 more weeks. █
Image source: Brer Rabbit and the Tar Baby