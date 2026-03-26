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CachyOS just dethroned Arch Linux on ProtonDB, and Linux gamers are finally noticing
Quoting: CachyOS just dethroned Arch Linux on ProtonDB, and Linux gamers are finally noticing —
Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:
In case you missed it, CachyOS recently toppled Arch Linux as the OS with the most reports sent to ProtonDB. On its own, it doesn't mean a whole lot; all it means is that people who are passionate about Proton performance on Linux are more likely to use CachyOS over Arch Linux now.