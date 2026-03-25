KDE: Lokalize, Wayland, Marknote, and More

The module is built around the ESP32-S3-PICO-1-N8R8 system-in-package, featuring a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor running at up to 240 MHz. It includes 8 MB of flash and 8 MB of PSRAM, along with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi support.

MINIX is offering the ER939-AI, a compact mini PC built around AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor. The system targets high-performance desktop workloads in a small form factor, combining a 16-core CPU, integrated graphics, and an on-chip neural processing unit.

The March release of DietPi v10.2 introduces new software options including Immich, uv, and the RustDesk Client, along with a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported single-board computers.

A new book titled Building Embedded Systems with Raspberry Pi, Linux, and ELBE by Krishna Pattabiraman describes approaches for developing reproducible Debian-based embedded Linux systems using the ELBE build environment. The content focuses on structured system design, image generation, and long-term maintainability for Raspberry Pi–based platforms.

Coming a year and four months after FreeCAD 1.0, the FreeCAD 1.1 release promises to improve Wayland support, implement three-point lighting to improve the rendering of 3D models, add a search bar to the Preferences Editor, and support transparent Part Design previews.

Kali Linux 2026.1 is here to introduce a 2026 theme refresh that includes a new boot splash screen, a new bootloader theme, a brand-new desktop theme for the flagship Xfce edition, as well as updated artwork for the graphical installer, as well as the login and lock screens.

Mozilla Thunderbird 149 is here to enable exporting of selected address book cards, ensure starred EWS messages now persist across devices, and allow the creation of address books in the Account Hub.

Highlights of NVIDIA 595 include improved support for Vulkan apps with the adoption of the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap and VK_EXT_present_timing Vulkan extensions, support for Wayland 1.20, support for DRI3 1.2, and a new application profile that allows CUDA-using apps to reach P0 PState.

Highlights of Krita 6.0 include a modern UI ported to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework, Wayland color management support, support for the recorder docker to capture in real time, support for new file formats, including Radiance RGB, and a new curve-linear perspective assistant.

Coming four months after Agama 18, the Agama 19 installer introduces the ability to install some SUSE Linux distributions in so-called installation modes, such as Standard or Immutable, adds a new updateNvram boot loader setting to update the persistent RAM (NVRAM), and the ability to use SSH public keys to authenticate the root user.

Firefox 149 introduces the long-anticipated native Split View feature, allowing users to view two web pages side-by-side in one tab. The Split View feature can be enabled by right-clicking on a tab, and you can also add a split view to a new group.