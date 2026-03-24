Software for Linux Devices: Proxmox, Home Assistant, and Pixel Desktop Mode

Desktop mode, whether on Samsung DeX (which works especially well as a widget dashboard) or most Android phones running Android 16, is a great way to get more work done by utilizing a larger screen, along with (ideally) a wireless mouse and keyboard (we especially like mechanical keyboards here at MUO, but please keep them clean). The latest update to the Pixels, which is the Android 16 QPR3 update from March 2026, brought some key improvements to desktop mode on the Pixels, including proper resizable floating windows, full external mouse and keyboard support, a persistent taskbar with memory of your pinned apps, and more. While desktop mode works great out of the box, there are a few tweaks you should make first to get the most out of this feature.