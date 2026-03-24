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Software for Linux Devices: Proxmox, Home Assistant, and Pixel Desktop Mode
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XDA ☛ Proxmox VE 9.1 can pull container images straight from Docker Hub, and it changes everything
When you’re trying to self-host FOSS applications on your Proxmox server, there are a couple of ways you can set them up inside Linux Containers. For starters, nothing beats the convenience of running a simple command from the Proxmox VE Helper-Scripts repo and watching your favorite app come to life as an LXC. Alternatively, you can look into the TurnKey templates on Proxmox and use them to spin up an LXC armed with all the packages to host the service.
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XDA ☛ I found a Proxmox tool that turns a long setup into simple menus, and I'm annoyed I didn't know about it sooner
Setting up Proxmox always starts small and then sprawls. You begin with a clean install, a few sensible tweaks, maybe a change to a no-subscription repository, and before long, you’re editing boot parameters, checking passthrough guides, and double-checking that the one command you copied six months ago is still the right one. That is part of the home lab appeal, but it is also where a lot of friction creeps in. The deeper you go, the more setup starts to feel like homework you assign yourself.
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HowTo Geek ☛ I added my computer to Home Assistant, and you should too
You might not consider your computer a vital part of your smart home, but it can be. Integrating your Windows, Mac, or Linux workstation with Home Assistant lets you use your computer as a trigger or condition for household automations, and even send commands depending on your operating system.
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Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
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Make Use Of ☛ Pixel desktop mode is only good with these three tweaks
Desktop mode, whether on Samsung DeX (which works especially well as a widget dashboard) or most Android phones running Android 16, is a great way to get more work done by utilizing a larger screen, along with (ideally) a wireless mouse and keyboard (we especially like mechanical keyboards here at MUO, but please keep them clean). The latest update to the Pixels, which is the Android 16 QPR3 update from March 2026, brought some key improvements to desktop mode on the Pixels, including proper resizable floating windows, full external mouse and keyboard support, a persistent taskbar with memory of your pinned apps, and more. While desktop mode works great out of the box, there are a few tweaks you should make first to get the most out of this feature.
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