news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Open Data, and Coding
-
LWN ☛ LibreQoS v2.0 released
Version 2.0 of the LibreQoS traffic-management and network operations platform has been released.
This release makes LibreQoS easier to operate, easier to understand, and much more useful for day-to-day network work. Now users can see more of what is happening across the network, troubleshoot subscriber issues with better tools, and work from a much stronger local WebUI.
-
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Compiling syslog-ng on an old Mac
I have an aging, but fully functional MacBook. I bought it for syslog-ng testing, but I also use for watching movies. Homebrew no more fully supports old, Intel-based Macs. This blog helps to compile the latest syslog-ng release on these old, but otherwise functional machines.
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
WordPress ☛ WP Packages is Working the Way Open Source Should
When WP Engine acquired WPackagist on March 12, the WordPress developer community faced a familiar question: what happens when critical open source infrastructure ends up under corporate control? The community already had an answer in progress.
-
-
Licensing / Legal
-
The Register UK ☛ Oracle: AI agents decide and act. Liability question remains
Oracle says it's building a suite of AI agents into its cloud-based enterprise applications, claiming they can make and execute decisions autonmomously within business processes. But analysts are urging caution given unresolved questions around data integration and liability.
Unveiled in London this week, Fusion Agentic Applications will be integrated with the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications suite, covering financials, ERP, HR, payroll and supply chain management. Oracle argues it has a structural advantage here: the data needed to train and run these agents already lives inside its enterprise applications.
-
-
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
-
Open Data
-
Wired ☛ When Satellite Data Becomes a Weapon
As war reshapes the Gulf, the satellite infrastructure the world relies on to see conflict clearly is being delayed, spoofed, and privately controlled—and nobody is sure who is responsible.
-
-
-
Programming/Development
-
Ruby ☛ Ruby 3.3.11 Released
Ruby 3.3.11 has been released. This release includes an update to the zlib gem addressing CVE-2026-27820, along with some bug fixes.
Please see the GitHub releases for further details.
This is the last release of normal maintenance for the Ruby 3.3 series. After this release, Ruby 3.3 enters a security maintenance phase. During this phase, we will only backport security fixes and fixes for critical build issues, without any regular bug fixes.
-
Drew DeVault ☛ A eulogy for Vim
Vim is important to me. I’m using it to write the words you’re reading right now. In fact, almost every word I have ever committed to posterity, through this blog, in my code, all of the docs I’ve written, emails I’ve sent, and more, almost all of it has passed through Vim.
-