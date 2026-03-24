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GStreamer 1.30 promises support for parsing HDR10+ metadata from H.265 and AV1 bitstreams, Opus audio support for F32 and S24_32 samples and 96kHz sample rate, rtspsrc2 authentication support, a new VA-API overlay compositor, and Bayer support for the QuickTime demuxer.
original
The Person Who Tries to Take Tux Machines Offline Does Not Want You to Read About What He Did
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 24, 2026,
updated Mar 24, 2026
3 weeks ago we started a series. The person it is about is very hurt; he wrongly asserts we're not allowed to publish it. Of course we are allowed to publish it and our barrister (shown on the left, he came from Ofcom) encouraged us to write.
So here is the series he is trying to censor:
|2026-03-03
| Microsofters' SLAPP Censorship - Part 1 Out of 200: Claim No. KB-2024-001270 in a Nutshell
|2026-03-04
| Microsofters' SLAPP Censorship - Part 2 Out of 200: Detailed Timeline From 2012 (Attack on Reporters That Question Restricted Boot) to 2024 (Lawsuit Against Reporter and His Wife in Another Continent)
|2026-03-05
| Microsofters' SLAPP Censorship - Part 3 Out of 200: A More In-Depth Breakdown
|2026-03-06
| Microsofters' SLAPP Censorship - Part 4 Out of 200: Rianne’s Version of Events and Narrative
|2026-03-07
| Microsofters' SLAPP Censorship - Part 5 Out of 200: Clearly Not a Security Professional/Expert, Only Ever Pretending to be One
|2026-03-08
| Microsofters' SLAPP Censorship - Part 6 Out of 200: Intentionally Misnaming Women, People Who Offered to Testify That They Too Had Been Subjected to Similar Abuse
|2026-03-09
| Microsofters' SLAPP Censorship - Part 7 Out of 200: Like With the Serial Strangler From Microsoft, Misuse of UK-GDPR to Try to Hide Embarrassing Facts
|2026-03-10
| Microsofters' SLAPP Censorship - Part 8 Out of 200: Gross Misuse of UKGDPR to Protect the Agenda of American Back Doors (Mass Surveillance)
|2026-03-11
| Microsofters' SLAPP Censorship - Part 9 Out of 200: 5RB Barrister Does Not Even Know the Name of His Own Client (That He Was Paid Well Over $200,000 to 'Speak' or 'Cover' for)
|2026-03-12
| Microsofters' SLAPP Censorship - Part 10 Out of 200: Showing Public Tweets is Not a Privacy Violation, But This Isn't About Justice, It's About Censorship
|2026-03-13
| Microsofters' SLAPP Censorship - Part 11 Out of 200: Cannot Censor His Spouse, Accusations Are Repeated Today
|2026-03-14
| Microsofters' SLAPP Censorship - Part 12 Out of 200: Months Ahead of Serial Strangler From Microsoft Who Helped Double the Lawsuits (Funded by Third Parties) as 'Revenge' for Exposing Crimes
|2026-03-15
| Microsofters' SLAPP Censorship - Part 13 Out of 200: Abuse of Process to Make False Accusations of UKGDPR Violations
|2026-03-16
| Microsofters' SLAPP Censorship - Part 14 Out of 200: The Abusive Cases of the Serial Strangler From Microsoft and His Litigation Buddy Garrett Did Cause "Serious Harm"
|2026-03-17
| Microsofters' SLAPP Censorship - Part 14 Out of 200: Men Who Strangle Women (and Worse) Trying to Force Us to Write Public Apologies to These Men
|2026-03-18
| SLAPP Censorship - Part 15 Out of 200: Background and Particulars of Truth Regarding Techrights and Tux Machines
|2026-03-19
| SLAPP Censorship - Part 16 Out of 200: Detailing the Actors and Explaining Techrights' Own Internet Relay Chat (IRC) Network
|2026-03-20
| SLAPP Censorship - Part 17 Out of 200: A Long Track Record of Online Abuse, Then Choosing a Low-Cost Law Firm to Muzzle People Who Have Illuminated This Abuse for Over a Decade
|2026-03-21
| SLAPP Censorship - Part 18 Out of 200: Third Parties Funding Attacks on the Messengers, Lawsuits Against GAFAM-Critical Voices That Uphold Real National Security
|2026-03-22
| SLAPP Censorship - Part 19 Out of 200: They Were Ill-prepared for Tough Questions in Cross-Examination
|2026-03-23
| SLAPP Censorship - Part 20 Out of 200: All Roads Lead to Rome and to GAFAM Funding
|2026-03-24
| SLAPP Censorship - Part 21 Out of 200: It's About Behaviour Online, Not How Much Money From Shadowy Third Parties Gets Spent on Lawyers and Two Barristers
We've been receiving threats from burner accounts. When people hide behind burner accounts and try to scare you, then it's not about law, it's about primitive barbarism. █
Image credit: John Stables, 5RB, ex-Ofcom
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