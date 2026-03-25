news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards Leftovers
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Events
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Himmelblau Workshop – Hands-On Integration on April 21 in Germany
On April 22, 2026—one day after the 25th sambaXP—the first official Himmelblau Workshop will take place in Göttingen, Germany.
At last year’s sambaXP, I presented “Azure Entra ID Authentication in Samba Using the Himmelblaud Daemon”.
Since then, the project has evolved rapidly, moving from a technical introduction to practical deployment.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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WordPress ☛ WordPress 7.0 Release Candidate 1
The first Release Candidate (“RC1”) for WordPress 7.0 is ready for download and testing! This version of the WordPress software is still under development. Please do not install, run, or test this version of WordPress on production or mission-critical websites. Instead, it’s recommended to evaluate RC1 on a test server and site.
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Education
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Pine64 ☛ FOSDEM 2026 Update - PINE64
FOSDEM 2026 was a very productive meetup for members of the PINE64 Community, aside from the occasional shenanigans. We had the opportunity to work on the PineVoice (formally PineVox) and PineTime Pro in person which helped push forward bring-up. There were additional discussions on potential new products and the effect of the DRAM chip shortage.
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Standards/Consortia
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SWHID is an open standard, governed under open governance
SWHID is an open ISO standard with transparent governance and free access to its specification. It includes a reference implementation and several tools that developers can use or extend. The community is open, and anyone can join the discussion to help shape the next version of the standard. Read more in this new blog post
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Jeff Geerling ☛ Using FireWire on a Raspberry Pi
I own an old Canon GL1 camera, with a 'DV' port. I could plug that into an old Mac (like the dual G4 MDD above) with FireWire—or even a modern Mac running macOS < 26, with some dongles—and transfer digital video footage between the camera and an application like Final Cut Pro.
But with Apple killing off support, and my desire to have a modern, supported hardware solution, I turned to Linux and dvgrab.
Linux will likely drop support for IEEE 1394 in 2029, but at least that gives me three more years!
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