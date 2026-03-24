As I talked about in a couple of blog posts now I been working a lot with Hey Hi (AI) recently as part of my day to day job at Red Hat, but also spending a lot of evenings and weekend time on this (sorry kids pappa has switched to 1950’s mode for now). One of the things I spent time on is trying to figure out what the limitations of Hey Hi (AI) models are and what kind of use they can have for Open Source developers.

One thing to mention before I start talking about some of my concrete efforts is that I more and more come to conclude that Hey Hi (AI) is an incredible tool to hypercharge someone in their work, but I feel it tend to fall short for fully autonomous systems. In my experiments Hey Hi (AI) can do things many many times faster than you ordinarily could, talking specifically in the context of coding here which is what is most relevant for those of us in the open source community.