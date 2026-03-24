news
IBM/Red Hat Promoting Slop and Other Products
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Colin Walters: Agent security is just security [Ed: IBM promoting slop as "cheap" security]
Suddenly I have been hearing the term Landlock more in (agent) security circles. To me this is a bit weird because while Landlock is absolutely a useful GNU/Linux security tool, it’s been a bit obscure and that’s for good reason. It feels to me a lot like the how weird prevalence of the word delve became a clear tipoff that LLMs were the ones writing, not a human.
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GNOME ☛ Christian Schaller: Using Hey Hi (AI) to create some hardware tools and bring back the past
As I talked about in a couple of blog posts now I been working a lot with Hey Hi (AI) recently as part of my day to day job at Red Hat, but also spending a lot of evenings and weekend time on this (sorry kids pappa has switched to 1950’s mode for now). One of the things I spent time on is trying to figure out what the limitations of Hey Hi (AI) models are and what kind of use they can have for Open Source developers.
One thing to mention before I start talking about some of my concrete efforts is that I more and more come to conclude that Hey Hi (AI) is an incredible tool to hypercharge someone in their work, but I feel it tend to fall short for fully autonomous systems. In my experiments Hey Hi (AI) can do things many many times faster than you ordinarily could, talking specifically in the context of coding here which is what is most relevant for those of us in the open source community.
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Alexander Bokovoy: ASN.1 for legacy apps: Synta
Pretty much everything I deal with requires parsing ASN.1 encodings. ASN.1 definitions published as part of internet RFCs: certificates are encoded using DER, LDAP exchanges use BER, Kerberos packets are using DER as well. ASN.1 use is a never ending source of security issues in pretty much all applications. Having safer ASN.1 processing is important to any application developer.
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Cockpit Project: Cockpit 358
Cockpit is the modern GNU/Linux admin interface.
Here are the release notes from Cockpit 358 and cockpit-files 38:
Cockpit Client updated to GTK 4
The Cockpit Client has been updated to GTK 4 and WebKit 6, making it easier to enable support for downloads from Cockpit Files.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat OpenShift 4.21: Smarter scaling, faster migration, and AI-powered efficiency
OpenShift 4.21 has several features to help your systems become more efficient without overhauling what you already have. For example, the JobSet operator enables teams to orchestrate distributed workloads using existing GitOps workflows and RBAC policies.
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Red Hat Official ☛ The state of cloud-native security 2026: Maturity gaps and the automation mandate
The governance gap: Despite these fears, 59% of organizations lack documented internal AI usage policies or governance frameworks.
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Red Hat Official ☛ The economics of Red Hat OpenShift 4.21: Why infrastructure is now a financial strategy
OpenShift 4.21 acts as an innovation hub, providing a platform where the entire lifecycle of a project—from metal to model to application—is managed with greater consistency. For business leaders, this means reducing complexity and costs while achieving a faster time to market.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Breaking the RAG bottleneck: Scalable document processing with Ray Data and Docling [Ed: Peddling slop]
Anyscale is the company behind Ray, a framework for distributed computing now part of the PyTorch Foundation. Anyscale also provides an AI platform.
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Red Hat ☛ Eval-driven development: Build and evaluate reliable Hey Hi (AI) agents [Ed: IBM Red Hat peddling slop or supposed Hey Hi (AI) agents]
This posts cover the evaluations framework and approach my team used to develop the rh-ai-quickstart/it-self-service-agent Hey Hi (AI) quickstart and the key insights we learned along the way. This framework allowed us to iterate rapidly and make progress.
We all know that testing is a vital part of building applications. However, existing test frameworks and approaches don't work well for agentic systems because of inherent variability. It's not as simple as checking that the agent said exactly, "Yes, you are eligible"—the agent might communicate that in any number of different ways.
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Marco d'Itri ☛ Marco d'Itri: systemd has not implemented age verification
This needs to be clear: systemd is under attack by a trolling campaign orchestrated by fascist elements. Nobody is forced to like or use systemd, but anybody who wants to pick a side should know the facts.
Recently, the free software Nazi bar crowd styling themselves as "concerned citizens" has tried to start a moral panic by saying that systemd is implementing age verification checks or that somehow it will require providing personally identifiable information.
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Red Hat ☛ Upgrade Advanced Cluster Management hubs without disruption
The challenge of upgrading Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes hub clusters has traditionally been a high-risk operation. In-place upgrades carry several significant risks, including extended maintenance windows that can affect hundreds of managed clusters, a higher risk of upgrade failures potentially leaving hubs in inconsistent states, possible disruption to policy enforcement and governance, and critical downtime for management operations.