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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 24, 2026



Quoting: I ditched GIMP for Krita and never looked back —

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When I made the jump from Windows to Linux midway through 2025, I knew I had to find an alternative to one of my favorite image editors, Paint.net. It was simple, it did the job, and unfortunately, it wasn't on Linux. So, I went for the next-best thing I could think of off the top of my head: GIMP.

GIMP was doing well for a little while, but the longer I used it, the more I felt the friction points versus what I wanted from an image editor. And it's easy to see why I felt them; Paint.net is a very simple little app, while GIMP is a little too mighty for the use-cases I was giving it. However, one of my biggest pain points was that I wanted to use GIMP as a drawing tool, and GIMP is not great for that. So, it was time to find a new home, and I found one in Krita.