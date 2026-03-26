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LibreOffice 26.2.2 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 80 Bug Fixes
LibreOffice 26.2.2 is packed with bug fixes for various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users since the release of LibreOffice 26.2, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.
In numbers, the LibreOffice 26.2.2 point release addresses a total of 86 bugs. Check out the RC1 and RC2 changelogs for more details about the fixes included in this update. LibreOffice 26.2.2 is already available for download from the official website as binaries for DEB and RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions.