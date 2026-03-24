news
Thunderbird 149 Email Client Enables Exporting of Selected Address Book Cards
Mozilla Thunderbird 149 is here to enable exporting of selected address book cards, ensure starred EWS messages now persist across devices, and allow the creation of address books in the Account Hub.
Several bugs were addressed in this update to fix Shift+click for the drafts header view’s “Edit” button, the “Replace All” button in Compose not updating plain text, the visibility of link colors in dark themes, and renaming a “unified folder” without creating a duplicate.