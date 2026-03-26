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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2026



Quoting: KDE Linux - free Linux-based operating system built by KDE - LinuxLinks —

KDE Linux is a free, open-source, user-focused operating system being built by KDE to include the best implementation of everything KDE has to offer, using the most advanced technologies.

Designed to be safe, maintainable, functional, and modern, KDE Linux will be the best choice for home use, enterprise workstations, public institutions, pre-installation on computers you can buy, and more.

KDE Linux is Alpha software. Do not install it on your non-technical uncle’s computer or across the accounting department at work. There are multiple known issues (make sure nothing in there is a deal-breaker for you). KDE Linux has only received limited testing so far, and there will be regressions and bad builds you’ll have to roll back. Data loss has not been experienced yet, but anything is possible. Deploy a robust backup system. Expect some adventures.