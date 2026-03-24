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I installed a full Linux desktop on my Android phone and it's buttery smooth
Quoting: I installed a full Linux desktop on my Android phone and it's buttery smooth —
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I've been messing around with Android for years, but seeing the processor that's used in small Linux boxes running Android kept nagging me with a question: what if I install a full Linux desktop on my Android phone?
Android has taken some steps in this direction and there's now a new, built-in Linux terminal on Android. However, it's still in early development and not quite as useful as a full desktop environment. So I decided to install a full Linux desktop on my Android, and it performs better than I expected.