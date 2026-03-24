news
Maple Linux – Debian based Canadian Linux distribution
Quoting: Maple Linux - Debian based Canadian Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —
Maple Linux is Canada’s only active Linux distribution which puts privacy, performance and ease of use first. Powered by Debian, this desktop is free and easy to deploy.
Maple Linux was built modeled on Canadian and EU (GDPR) privacy standards. No telemetry, no phoning home, no distracting ads. Just install, and enjoy. Maple Linux comes bundled with the Cinnamon desktop. Want something different? Just install from standard Debian repos to suit your need.
Linux powers the Internet, AI, and millions of desktop computers globally. Reliability is at its core, and allows projects like this to exist.