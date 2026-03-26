news
I used every major Linux desktop—these 5 are better than GNOME
Quoting: These 5 Linux desktop environments solve problems GNOME won't —
Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:
Most people switching to Linux naturally land on GNOME—not because it was their choice, but because it’s the default on most popular distros. I've used Linux for over 10 years and tested every major desktop environment (DE). While GNOME does some things well, it leaves real gaps in workflow flexibility, resource efficiency, and built-in functionality. If you've ever bumped into one of those limitations, these five DEs will be a better fit for your workflow.