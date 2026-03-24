news
Krita 6.0 Digital Painting App Released with Wayland Color Management Support
Highlights of Krita 6.0 include a modern UI ported to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework, Wayland color management support, support for the recorder docker to capture in real time, support for new file formats, including Radiance RGB, and a new curve-linear perspective assistant.
The new Krita release completely revamps the text object and all the tools to handle text, allowing you to edit text on the canvas, make text wrap inside vector shapes, put text on a vector path, and add full support for most scripts.