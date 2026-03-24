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Games: New Titles, Graphics, and GE-Proton 10-34
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Give fascists the finger and a few bullets in Too Many F*cking Nazis | GamingOnLinux
You love taking down fascists right? Too Many F*cking Nazis is a fast and aggressive boomer shooter with roguelite elements and game-changing perks. The focus here is not just on shooting Nazis in the face but crafting a unique character build through each run. With a "bold punk attitude that is both relevant and irreverent" the developers say.
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Chess blended with dungeon crawling, Below the Crown hits 1.0 on April 21 | GamingOnLinux
From the devs of the excellent Duskers, Below the Crown is a glorious mix of chess blended with a dungeon crawler and the full release has been announced. It's currently in Early Access but will hit the big 1.0 on April 21st.
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Classic haunted mansion puzzle adventure The 7th Guest is getting a full remake | GamingOnLinux
One missed from the other week is The 7th Guest Remake got announced, bringing the classic haunted mansion adventure into modern times. Coming from Vertigo Games and Exkee, if you love exploring and solving puzzles in a spooky setting this might be one to stick on your wishlist.
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Survival-crafting colony sim Oceaneers washes up onto Early Access shores in April | GamingOnLinux
One of the most interesting smaller survival games coming out soon is Oceaneers, that blends colony building with island hopping adventuring. Just recently the developers announced it's floating into Early Access on April 13th, so not long to go!
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Thief-like open source game project The Dark Mod 2.14 released | GamingOnLinux
Inspired by the classic stealth game series Thief, the free and open source project The Dark Mod has a new release out. With this release there's no massive gameplay changes, as their focus has been on cleaning up and fixing issues since the 2.13 release from last year. There are still some goodies in this one though.
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GE-Proton 10-34 brings fixes for God of War Ragnarök, Assassin's Creed, Final Fantasy XIV | GamingOnLinux
GE-Proton 10-34 has arrived bringing even more gaming fixes for Linux / SteamOS, so here's all you need to know for the community-run compatibility layer.
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D7VK version 1.6 gets improved vertex processing and VSync handling | GamingOnLinux
D7VK v1.6 is another impressive sounding release for the Direct3D 3, 5, 6 7 to Vulkan translation layer bringing further compatibility improvements for Linux.
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AMD FSR SDK 2.2 released with FSR Upscaling 4.1 and FSR Ray Regeneration 1.1 | GamingOnLinux
AMD FSR Upscaling 4.1 and AMD FSR Ray Regeneration 1.1 are now available as part of the AMD FSR SDK 2.2 release today for game developers.