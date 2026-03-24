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BOSGAME M4 Plus Mini PC running Linux: BIOS - LinuxLinks
This is a series looking at the BOSGAME M4 Plus Mini PC running Linux. In this series, I examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective.
The BOSGAME M4 Plus Mini PC is a powerful computer based on an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor with integrated Radeon 780M graphics. It’s significantly cheaper than some of the other mini PCs I’m currently writing about. The machine came with 32GB of RAM and 1TB NVMe disk which will be sufficient for most use cases.
This article in the series offers a quick tour of the M4’s BIOS. I’m using a simple USB capture device lets me capture attractive screenshots of the BIOS which look decidedly better than any camera could take. I’m not providing images of everything possible for brevity.
Unlike some BIOS’s in modern mini PCs, there’s no graphical splash screen with the M4’s BIOS but it is a graphical interface. There’s a fairly spartan Setup menu. Let’s look at each of the main sections in turn.
amux - terminal UI for running multiple coding agents in parallel - LinuxLinks
amux is a terminal user interface for running multiple coding agents in parallel with a workspace-first model.
It is designed around isolated workspaces that can import Git worktrees, helping developers coordinate parallel agent sessions, review changes, and work across separate branches from one terminal dashboard.
This is free and open source software.
svelte-jsoneditor - view, edit, format, transform, and validate JSON - LinuxLinks
svelte-jsoneditor is a web-based tool to view, edit, format, transform, and validate JSON.
This is free and open source software.
Playwright - framework for web testing and automation - LinuxLinks
Playwright is a framework for web testing and automation. It lets developers automate Chromium, Firefox, and WebKit with a single API, making it suitable for end-to-end testing, browser automation, and cross-browser quality assurance workflows.
This is free and open source software.