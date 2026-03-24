Free and Open Source Software

This is a series looking at the BOSGAME M4 Plus Mini PC running Linux. In this series, I examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective.

The BOSGAME M4 Plus Mini PC is a powerful computer based on an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor with integrated Radeon 780M graphics. It’s significantly cheaper than some of the other mini PCs I’m currently writing about. The machine came with 32GB of RAM and 1TB NVMe disk which will be sufficient for most use cases.

This article in the series offers a quick tour of the M4’s BIOS. I’m using a simple USB capture device lets me capture attractive screenshots of the BIOS which look decidedly better than any camera could take. I’m not providing images of everything possible for brevity.

Unlike some BIOS’s in modern mini PCs, there’s no graphical splash screen with the M4’s BIOS but it is a graphical interface. There’s a fairly spartan Setup menu. Let’s look at each of the main sections in turn.