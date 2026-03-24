Free and Open Source Software

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LinuxGizmos.com

MINIX Mini-PC Leverages AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395

MINIX is offering the ER939-AI, a compact mini PC built around AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor. The system targets high-performance desktop workloads in a small form factor, combining a 16-core CPU, integrated graphics, and an on-chip neural processing unit.

M5StampS3 BAT Module Combines ESP32-S3 and Battery Management

The module is built around the ESP32-S3-PICO-1-N8R8 system-in-package, featuring a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor running at up to 240 MHz. It includes 8 MB of flash and 8 MB of PSRAM, along with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi support.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.8

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Setting Up a Tor Relay at National Taiwan Normal University: A Practical Experience of Communicating with the University and Leaving Open Possibilities

In many places, the internet is monitored closely and managed centrally. In that environment, anonymous communication is not just a technical choice. It supports safe exploration, research, and expression. In Taiwan, this matters because we sit in a sensitive part of East Asia. Internet freedom and communication resilience are practical skills for handling real pressure.

Internet Society

Keeping the Internet Open for Business

The Internet has made the world feel a lot closer. We can be in rural Canada and watch a livestream of an elephant sanctuary in Thailand as if it’s right down the street. We can work for a company in Belgium and buy accounting software from New Zealand to manage our business’s finances.

Connecting Remote Glaciers to Protect Communities in Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, where more than 90% of the country is covered by mountains, scientists are working in some of the most extreme environments on Earth. At altitudes above 3,000 meters, temperatures can drop as low as -48°C.

9to5Linux

Kali Linux 2026.1 Is Out with New Default Theme, New Tools, and BackTrack Mode

Kali Linux 2026.1 is here to introduce a 2026 theme refresh that includes a new boot splash screen, a new bootloader theme, a brand-new desktop theme for the flagship Xfce edition, as well as updated artwork for the graphical installer, as well as the login and lock screens.

Thunderbird 149 Email Client  Enables Exporting of Selected Address Book Cards

Mozilla Thunderbird 149 is here to enable exporting of selected address book cards, ensure starred EWS messages now persist across devices, and allow the creation of address books in the Account Hub.

NVIDIA 595 Linux Graphics Driver Released as Latest Production Branch Version

Highlights of NVIDIA 595 include improved support for Vulkan apps with the adoption of the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap and VK_EXT_present_timing Vulkan extensions, support for Wayland 1.20, support for DRI3 1.2, and a new application profile that allows CUDA-using apps to reach P0 PState.

Krita 6.0 Digital Painting App Released with Wayland Color Management Support

Highlights of Krita 6.0 include a modern UI ported to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework, Wayland color management support, support for the recorder docker to capture in real time, support for new file formats, including Radiance RGB, and a new curve-linear perspective assistant.

openSUSE Releases Agama 19 Installer with Many New Features and Improvements

Coming four months after Agama 18, the Agama 19 installer introduces the ability to install some SUSE Linux distributions in so-called installation modes, such as Standard or Immutable, adds a new updateNvram boot loader setting to update the persistent RAM (NVRAM), and the ability to use SSH public keys to authenticate the root user.

Firefox 149 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Firefox 149 introduces the long-anticipated native Split View feature, allowing users to view two web pages side-by-side in one tab. The Split View feature can be enabled by right-clicking on a tab, and you can also add a split view to a new group.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 22nd, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 24, 2026

BOSGAME M4 Plus Mini

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Linux 7.0-rc5

  
It looks like things are starting to calm down

 
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Based on Debian 13.4 Trixie while leaving out systemd/libsystemd0 and elogind/libelogind0

 
Krita 5.3.0 Released!

  
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Wine 11.5

  
The Wine development release 11.5 is now available


  
 


 
Kali Linux 2026.1 Is Out with New Default Theme, New Tools, and BackTrack Mode

  
Offensive Security released today Kali Linux 2026.1 as the latest stable snapshot of this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for penetration testing and ethical hacking, coming more than three months after Kali Linux 2025.4.

 
Thunderbird 149 Email Client  Enables Exporting of Selected Address Book Cards

  
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Free and Open Source Software

  
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Mariposa Rescue Disk – rescue system

  
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NVIDIA 595 Linux Graphics Driver Released as Latest Production Branch Version

  
NVIDIA released today the stable version of the NVIDIA 595 graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems, introducing various new features and improvements.

 
Krita 6.0 Digital Painting App Released with Wayland Color Management Support

  
Today, the Krita Foundation released Krita 6.0 as a major update of this open-source, free, and cross-platform digital painting application for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems.

 
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The base used is Debian 13.4 Trixie

 
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I’m so glad I gave this unique Android launcher a second chance

 
I installed a full Linux desktop on my Android phone and it's buttery smooth

  
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8 picks from GamingOnLinux

 
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3 articles from Valnet

 
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Android Leftovers

  
GrapheneOS won't comply with age check laws for operating systems

 
Stop guessing what’s slowing down Linux. Do this instead

  
With Linux, especially if you're new, it can be confusing when the operating system slows down—seemingly out of the blue

 
Switching to Linux saves you money in more way than one

  
While mobile devices are fine for chatting, reading, and watching, sometimes you need a real computer to get work done

 
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There are new iso images of Sparky 2026.03 Special Editions out there

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is a new series where I hand-pick an open source Linux application each week that has not previously been covered on LinuxLinks

 
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FLinux is a Linux distribution entirely built in FLTK 1.3, hence the name (FL+inux)

 
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LibreOffice news

 
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systemd-censord concept

 
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KiCad 10.0 PCB Design and Electronics CAD Software Released as a Major Update

  
The KiCad development team announced today the release and general availability of KiCad 10.0 as the latest major update of this open-source, free, and cross-platform PCB design and electronics CAD software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
today's howtos

  
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openSUSE Releases Agama 19 Installer with Many New Features and Improvements

  
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Firefox 149 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

  
Mozilla has published today the final builds of the Firefox 149 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on March 24th, 2026, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and improvements.

 
KDE Plasma 6.7.0 will make managing your printers a lot easier

  
My OS of choice was Fedora Silverblue

 
ENux – Debian-based Linux distribution

  
ENux is a Debian-based Linux distribution with Bedrock Linux integrated

 
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Android May Finally Fix Its Most Annoying Features — Big Changes Coming

 
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Fishy Linux is a fast and minimal Debian-based Linux distribution

 
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BlankOn Linux is a Debian-based Linux distribution developed specifically for Indonesian users with local language support and needs

 
This Linux filesystem was supposed to change everything—here's the dark reason it failed

  
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"Scheduled maintenance on connectivity between our Dublin to UK Telehouse North Londondata centres" [original]

  
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A Linux terminal on Android sounds like a niche hack, until you actually try it for a while

 
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I recently repurposed an old laptop I had lying around into my first makeshift NAS by adding a hard drive and USB-C hub to it

 
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I'm really glad that I moved from Windows to Linux in mid-2025

 
OpenShot 3.5 Open-Source Video Editor Released with New Default Timeline

  
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Free and Open Source Software

  
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Vanilla Dpup is a lightweight, community-built operating system based on Puppy Linux and Debian

 
Review: Argent Linux 1.5.3

  
Argent Linux is a Gentoo-based distribution featuring the KDE Plasma desktop and designed for workstations and servers

 
On Our Way to Independence: Funding FOSS Force’s Next Year of Coverage

  
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Contribute at the Fedora CoreOS 44 Test Week

  
The Fedora CoreOS and QA teams are gearing up for Fedora 44, and we need your help

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 22nd, 2026

  
The 284th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending March 22nd, 2026.

 
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GStreamer 1.30 to Support HDR10+ Metadata Parsing from H.265 & AV1 Bitstreams

  
GStreamer 1.30 has entered development for this popular open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework, with a first development milestone now available for public testing. Let’s take a look at the new features.

 
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FOSS stories

 
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hardware stories

 
Games: Benchmark, Old PC Games, and More

  
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Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Systemd-Free antiX 26 Linux Distro Is Here Based on Debian 13 “Trixie”

  
The developers of the antiX Linux distribution announced today the release of antiX 26 as a new major version of this lightweight Debian-based distro without the systemd init system.

 
Android Leftovers

  
These Android sync settings are wasting battery and data on things you'll never use

 
I've used Linux KDE Plasma for 10 years—here are 5 advanced features nobody talks about

  
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If you spend enough time around Linux users

 
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This is free and open source software

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers: Daily Driver, LibreOffice Writer, Red Hat/Fedora Pushing Restricted Boot (Opposite of Real Security)

  
today's leftovers

 
Maintenance Done [original]

  
Yesterday our server served over 5 million Web requests

 
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