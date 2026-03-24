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Valnet on "Unix workstations" and "year of Linux"
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HowTo Geek ☛ Whatever happened to Unix workstations?
In the '80s and early '90s, powerful Unix workstations dominated technical tasks like science and 3D animation. Let's find out where they went and where you can still find them today.
What were Unix workstations?
Unix workstations were powerful computers that ran some variant of Unix. As the name implies, they were meant for serious work such as software development, CAD, or graphics. They were widely used by scientists, engineers, researchers, and computer animators in academia and industry.
Sun Microsystems, HP, and Silicon Graphics were some of the biggest manufacturers of workstations in that era. Unix was popular on these systems because it was easier than writing a system from scratch and the source code was available, even if it was at a steep price. Developers were also familiar with Unix from their college days.
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XDA ☛ The "year of Linux" may never come, but I’m still recommending it to everyone
As someone who switched to Linux less than a year ago after using Windows my whole life, writing that headline feels a little surreal. But it's true — ever since switching to Linux, I've wanted to recommend this platform to everyone, despite some of the adversities.
Linux fans have been proclaiming the year of Linux for about as long as I can remember, and obviously, it's never happened, at least not on the desktop. It probably will never happen, and there are good reasons for that. But if given the choice, I'd move all my Windows PCs to Linux, and whenever possible, I recommend it to friends, family, and anyone else who might benefit from it.