Distributions and Operating Systems: NixOS, Distro Hopping, and the Meaning of "Distros"

Before the RAM apocalypse caused PC hardware prices to hit the danger zone, I’d made big grand plans to upgrade a bunch of systems in my arsenal. And I don’t just mean my everyday gaming machine or server nodes, either. Instead, I want to talk about the cheap mini-PCs and old laptops I wanted to set up for my family. Now that I can’t beef up these systems with extra RAM or SSDs, I’ll have to make do with software tweaks.

The most obvious one involves purging the inefficient mess called Windows 11 from the PC and replacing it with Linux distributions. But since I plan to give them to folks who have used Windows for most of their lives, I can’t go too deep into the Linux iceberg. So, turning my family members into a part of the Proxmox or TrueNAS factions is out of the question, and I don’t want them to go through the trouble of setting up (and troubleshooting) desktop environments in CLI distros. With those restrictions in mind, I’ve honed in on four distributions that, despite shipping with GUIs, are fairly light on the resource consumption front.