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Free and Open Source Software
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JSON Editor - view, edit, format, and validate JSON - LinuxLinks
JSON Editor is a web-based tool to view, edit, format, and validate JSON. It has various modes such as a tree editor, a code editor, and a plain text editor. The editor can be used as a component in your own web application. It can be loaded as CommonJS module, AMD module, or as a regular javascript fi
This is free and open source software.
Tetrotime - terminal clock, timer, and stopwatch - LinuxLinks
Tetrotime is a terminal clock, timer, and stopwatch that renders time using falling tetromino shapes.
It gives a playful Tetris-inspired presentation of time directly in the terminal.
It supports three modes (clock, stopwatch, countdown) and ships with 12 colour schemes.
This is free and open source software.