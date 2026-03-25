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Feels Like Back to Wintertime
We are only a week away from April but the weather has been relatively bad and cold lately. Almost below zero again.
We've just given three large jars of premium seeds to the birds. It's soggy and cold ahead of 6AM and they keep coming asking for help with food. Even last night.
Let's hope the weather will improve soon, as we go out today and tomorrow. The trees and the plants are getting "confused" by this odd shift between "seasons". █
Image source: Frederick Whitney