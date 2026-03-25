Feels Like Back to Wintertime

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Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.8

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Setting Up a Tor Relay at National Taiwan Normal University: A Practical Experience of Communicating with the University and Leaving Open Possibilities

In many places, the internet is monitored closely and managed centrally. In that environment, anonymous communication is not just a technical choice. It supports safe exploration, research, and expression. In Taiwan, this matters because we sit in a sensitive part of East Asia. Internet freedom and communication resilience are practical skills for handling real pressure.

LinuxGizmos.com

Book Explores ELBE Workflows for Embedded Linux Systems

A new book titled Building Embedded Systems with Raspberry Pi, Linux, and ELBE by Krishna Pattabiraman describes approaches for developing reproducible Debian-based embedded Linux systems using the ELBE build environment. The content focuses on structured system design, image generation, and long-term maintainability for Raspberry Pi–based platforms.

DietPi March 2026 Update Adds Immich, uv, and RustDesk Client

The March 22, 2026 release of DietPi v10.2 introduces new software options including Immich, uv, and the RustDesk Client, along with a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported single-board computers.

MINIX Mini-PC Leverages AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395

MINIX is offering the ER939-AI, a compact mini PC built around AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor. The system targets high-performance desktop workloads in a small form factor, combining a 16-core CPU, integrated graphics, and an on-chip neural processing unit.

M5StampS3 BAT Module Combines ESP32-S3 and Battery Management

The module is built around the ESP32-S3-PICO-1-N8R8 system-in-package, featuring a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor running at up to 240 MHz. It includes 8 MB of flash and 8 MB of PSRAM, along with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi support.

Internet Society

Keeping the Internet Open for Business

The Internet has made the world feel a lot closer. We can be in rural Canada and watch a livestream of an elephant sanctuary in Thailand as if it’s right down the street. We can work for a company in Belgium and buy accounting software from New Zealand to manage our business’s finances.

Connecting Remote Glaciers to Protect Communities in Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, where more than 90% of the country is covered by mountains, scientists are working in some of the most extreme environments on Earth. At altitudes above 3,000 meters, temperatures can drop as low as -48°C.

9to5Linux

Kali Linux 2026.1 Is Out with New Default Theme, New Tools, and BackTrack Mode

Kali Linux 2026.1 is here to introduce a 2026 theme refresh that includes a new boot splash screen, a new bootloader theme, a brand-new desktop theme for the flagship Xfce edition, as well as updated artwork for the graphical installer, as well as the login and lock screens.

Thunderbird 149 Email Client  Enables Exporting of Selected Address Book Cards

Mozilla Thunderbird 149 is here to enable exporting of selected address book cards, ensure starred EWS messages now persist across devices, and allow the creation of address books in the Account Hub.

NVIDIA 595 Linux Graphics Driver Released as Latest Production Branch Version

Highlights of NVIDIA 595 include improved support for Vulkan apps with the adoption of the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap and VK_EXT_present_timing Vulkan extensions, support for Wayland 1.20, support for DRI3 1.2, and a new application profile that allows CUDA-using apps to reach P0 PState.

Krita 6.0 Digital Painting App Released with Wayland Color Management Support

Highlights of Krita 6.0 include a modern UI ported to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework, Wayland color management support, support for the recorder docker to capture in real time, support for new file formats, including Radiance RGB, and a new curve-linear perspective assistant.

openSUSE Releases Agama 19 Installer with Many New Features and Improvements

Coming four months after Agama 18, the Agama 19 installer introduces the ability to install some SUSE Linux distributions in so-called installation modes, such as Standard or Immutable, adds a new updateNvram boot loader setting to update the persistent RAM (NVRAM), and the ability to use SSH public keys to authenticate the root user.

Firefox 149 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Firefox 149 introduces the long-anticipated native Split View feature, allowing users to view two web pages side-by-side in one tab. The Split View feature can be enabled by right-clicking on a tab, and you can also add a split view to a new group.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 22nd, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

original

Feels Like Back to Wintertime

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 25, 2026

Frederick Whitney

We are only a week away from April but the weather has been relatively bad and cold lately. Almost below zero again.

Manchester weather

We've just given three large jars of premium seeds to the birds. It's soggy and cold ahead of 6AM and they keep coming asking for help with food. Even last night.

Let's hope the weather will improve soon, as we go out today and tomorrow. The trees and the plants are getting "confused" by this odd shift between "seasons".

Image source: Frederick Whitney

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