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You've heard wrong: Pop!_OS isn't the best beginner Linux distro
Quoting: You've heard wrong: Pop!_OS isn't the best beginner Linux distro —
Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:
Pop!_OS keeps getting recommended as the obvious beginner Linux distro, usually based on a few convenient defaults. It installs Nvidia drivers automatically, ships with a polished tiling workflow, and comes from System76, a company that also sells Linux laptops and desktops, which creates the impression of something closer to a vertically integrated stack.
However, if you move beyond the promotional layer and look at how the system is actually designed, a different picture appears. Pop!_OS is not really trying to be the simplest Linux system for newcomers. Instead, it is increasingly a distro built for users who already understand Linux well enough.