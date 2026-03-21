news
GNU/Linux, systemd trouble, and "Clown" Computing
-
It's FOSS ☛ Systemd’s New Feature Brings Age Verification Option to Linux
The optional birthDate field gives other projects a standardized data source for age verification compliance.
[...]
systemd, the init system and service manager used by most major Linux distributions, has made a change tied to this whole situation, but it is probably not what you are imagining.
-
Server
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Announcing Ingress2Gateway 1.0: Your Path to Gateway API
With the Ingress-NGINX retirement scheduled for March 2026, the Kubernetes networking landscape is at a turning point. For most organizations, the question isn't whether to migrate to Gateway API, but how to do so safely.
Migrating from Ingress to Gateway API is a fundamental shift in API design. Gateway API provides a modular, extensible API with strong support for Kubernetes-native RBAC.
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Running Agents on Kubernetes with Agent Sandbox
The landscape of artificial intelligence is undergoing a massive architectural shift. In the early days of generative AI, interacting with a model was often treated as a transient, stateless function call: a request that spun up, executed for perhaps 50 milliseconds, and terminated.
Today, the world is witnessing Hey Hi (AI) v2 eating Hey Hi (AI) v1. The ecosystem is moving from short-lived, isolated tasks to deploying multiple, coordinated Hey Hi (AI) agents that run constantly. These autonomous agents need to maintain context, use external tools, write and execute code, and communicate with one another over extended periods.
-
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 362: Compression Molding, IPv4x, And Wired Headphones
To the hacks, and we have some good ones. An air hockey robot might not seem like a challenge, but the engineering which went into [BasementBuilds’] one proves it’s not a job for the faint hearted. Then we look at compression molding of recycled plastic using 3D-printed molds, something that seems surprisingly accessible and we’d like to try, too. We’ve got a new DOS, a 3D-printed zipper repair, the IPv4 replacement we didn’t get, and the mind-bending logic of ternary computing. It’s one of those weeks where the quick hacks could all deserve their own in-depth look, but perhaps the stand-outs are and Arduino style compiler that includes the source code compressed within the binary, and a beautifully-done revival of a 1980s brick cellphone as a modern 5G unit.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Debian Family
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ New: Remote updates on Raspberry Pi Connect
Now it’s time to take the next step in the evolution of Raspberry Pi Connect. For the last six months, we’ve been working away at a brand-new capability: remote updates. The goal is simple enough — to make updating the software on your devices as straightforward and convenient as possible.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Another One From It's FOSS:
-
Inside the Systemd Age Verification Debate: Developer Responds to Criticism
Dylan M. Taylor is not a household name in the Linux world. At least, he wasn’t until recently.
The software engineer and longtime open source contributor has quietly built a respectable track record over the years: writing Python code for the Arch Linux installer, maintaining packages for NixOS, and contributing CI/CD pipelines to various FOSS projects.
But a recent change he made to systemd has pushed him into the spotlight, along with a wave of intense debate.
At the center of the controversy is a seemingly simple addition Dylan made: an optional birthDate field in systemd’s user database.
The change, intended to give Linux distributions a lightweight, optional mechanism to comply with emerging US state laws on age verification, was immediately met with fierce resistance from parts of the Linux community. Critics saw it not merely as a technical addition, but as a symbolic capitulation to government overreach. A crack in the philosophical foundation of freedom that Linux is built on.