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Firefox 150 Promises Support for the GTK Emoji Picker on Linux, Beta Out Now
Firefox 150 promises new features like support for the GTK emoji picker on Linux, allowing users to insert emoji by using the Ctrl+. shortcut, and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the Firefox PDF viewer, including moving, copying, and deleting pages.
It also promises to extend local network access restrictions to all users, forcing websites to request your permission before connecting to devices on your local network or to apps and services on your device. This feature was only available to users with Enhanced Tracking Protection set to Strict.