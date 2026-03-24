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Exton Linux ExLight 260322 drops with Enlightenment 0.27.1, Calamares 3.3.14-1, and more
Quoting: Exton Linux ExLight 260322 drops with Enlightenment 0.27.1, Calamares 3.3.14-1, and more —
One of the almost 20 distros that carry the Exton Linux banner, ExLight, has just received a new update. Build 20260322 is the first one received by ExLight this year and replaces last year's 250407. Based on Debian 13.4 Trixie, ExLight 20260322 sports the Enlightenment 0.27.1 desktop environment and uses the Calamares 3.3.14-1 installer. Additionally, the Refracta Snapshot app comes to help users create their own live installable Debian Sid/Trixie system in a matter of minutes.