DietPi Advice and a Decade With Raspberry Pi

DietPi earned a special spot in my SBC journey a while back. It's wildly different from a traditional SBC distro and tries to take complexity out of the equation. I always praise its Whiptail menus, pre-configured approach, and a horde of useful CLI tools for hours, but there's a slightly underrated feature that deserves attention. DietPi lets you pre-configure OS settings so you don't need to deal with system settings and app installs. It also has a niche feature to permit loading the scripts on first boot or using them later on that can specify what the OS should do.

My intention with DietPi was to build a functional home server packed with all the essential tools with just one script. Rather than running individual commands after setting up the OS or using DietPi software, I can get everything up and running in just one go. Here's how you can automate your DietPi install.