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StratOS – Linux distribution based on Arch
Quoting: StratOS - Linux distribution based on Arch - LinuxLinks —
StratOS Linux is a flexible Linux distribution built on top of Arch Linux, designed to offer a modular and highly customizable system.
By integrating Bedrock Linux, it enables users to mix and match components from different Linux distributions within a single environment. This approach allows users to combine the strengths of distributions such as Ubuntu, Fedora, and others, while still benefiting from Arch’s rolling release model and extensive package ecosystem. StratOS also provides custom tools and curated repositories to simplify system management and enhance usability.