StratOS – Linux distribution based on Arch

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Firefox 150 Promises Support for the GTK Emoji Picker on Linux, Beta Out Now

Firefox 150 promises new features like support for the GTK emoji picker on Linux, allowing users to insert emoji by using the Ctrl+. keyboard shortcut (see it below in action), and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the Firefox PDF viewer, including moving, copying, and deleting pages.

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Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.8

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

Pine64 FOSDEM 2026 Update Details PineNote and PineTab2 Progress

Pine64 has published a community update following FOSDEM 2026, outlining recent development activity, hardware demonstrations, and production challenges affecting its device lineup. The update highlights progress on PineNote and PineTab2 software, early work on PineTime Pro, and the impact of the ongoing DRAM shortage on several products.

Book Explores ELBE Workflows for Embedded Linux Systems

A new book titled Building Embedded Systems with Raspberry Pi, Linux, and ELBE by Krishna Pattabiraman describes approaches for developing reproducible Debian-based embedded Linux systems using the ELBE build environment. The content focuses on structured system design, image generation, and long-term maintainability for Raspberry Pi–based platforms.

DietPi March 2026 Update Adds Immich, uv, and RustDesk Client

The March release of DietPi v10.2 introduces new software options including Immich, uv, and the RustDesk Client, along with a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported single-board computers.

MINIX Mini-PC Leverages AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395

MINIX is offering the ER939-AI, a compact mini PC built around AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor. The system targets high-performance desktop workloads in a small form factor, combining a 16-core CPU, integrated graphics, and an on-chip neural processing unit.

news

StratOS – Linux distribution based on Arch

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2026

StratOS

Quoting: StratOS - Linux distribution based on Arch - LinuxLinks —

StratOS Linux is a flexible Linux distribution built on top of Arch Linux, designed to offer a modular and highly customizable system.

By integrating Bedrock Linux, it enables users to mix and match components from different Linux distributions within a single environment. This approach allows users to combine the strengths of distributions such as Ubuntu, Fedora, and others, while still benefiting from Arch’s rolling release model and extensive package ecosystem. StratOS also provides custom tools and curated repositories to simplify system management and enhance usability.

Read on

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