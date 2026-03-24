news
Proprietary: Omni, Qt, Microsoft Trying to Mislead and Curtail GNU/Linux
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Sidero Labs Enhances Omni With Integration for Existing Talos Linux Clusters
According to a recent LinkedIn post from Sidero Labs, the company’s Omni platform now supports an “on-ramp” for existing Talos Linux clusters. The post indicates that users can bring established Talos Linux environments into Omni using a single CLI command, gaining centralized visibility and remote management capabilities.
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Qt ☛ Qt 6.11 Released!
The 6.11 release for Qt Framework is now available, with improved performance, newly supported techniques and capabilities on graphics, connectivity and languages, not to mention a whole new approach to asynchronous C++ coding. Take a closer look.
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The Register UK ☛ Avalonia bolts Linux and WebAssembly onto .NET MAUI [Ed: Microsoft Tim (Tim Anderson) selling Microsoft in The Register MS, as usual, while helping Microsoft hijack the name "Maui"]
AvaloniaUI has previewed MAUI support for Linux and WebAssembly browser applications – platforms Microsoft's own cross-platform .NET framework lacks – but low adoption and persistent bugs are likely to constrain uptake.
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Microsoft promises to fix Windows 11, as more users turn to macOS and Linux
Perhaps the most pleasing announcement is that Microsoft is scaling back Copilot in a big way. Davuluri says Copilot will be integrated in a more “intentional” and meaningful way, and only where it is deemed to be genuinely useful. Copilot will be reduced in apps like Snipping Tool, Photos, Widgets and Notepad.
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Paul Thurrott ☛ Switcher 2026: The Agony and Hoped-For Ecstasy of Linux
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Microsoft blocks registry trick that unlocked performance-boosting native NVMe driver on backdoored Windows 11 — workarounds still exist to enable support, however
Microsoft has blocked the registry trick that allowed backdoored Windows 11 users to enable a native NVMe driver on their PCs. However, third-party tools can still help with a workaround.