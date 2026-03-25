news
Monopoly Boosting at Linux Foundation, Freedom Advocacy by Document Foundation
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Linux Foundation
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The Register UK ☛ Open source isn't a tip jar – it's time to charge for access
Time and again, I see people begging for companies with deep pockets to fund open source projects. I mean, after all, they've made billions from this code. You'd think they could support the code's creators and maintainers. It would be only fair, right?
Screw fair. Screw asking for dimes. You can't live off one-off charity donations. Trust me, I've been on the boards of several small nonprofits. Dpending on what people put in a tip jar is no way to fund anything of value.
So you'll excuse me if I'm not blown away by the fact that Anthropic, AWS, GitHub, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and others – total market cap in the ballpark of $7.7 trillion – have donated $12.5 million in grants to the Linux Foundation, OpenSSF, and Alpha‑Omega. If you make $100,000 a year, that's about 16 cents. Color me unimpressed.
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Linux Foundation Launches $12.5M Grants to Boost Open Source Innovation [Ed: RR budget for the biggest culprits]
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LibreOffice
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Document Foundation ☛ Coming up: Document Freedom Day in Noida, India
The Software Freedom Law Center of India writes: Ever lost access to a file because the software stopped working? That’s what happens when your data is trapped in proprietary formats. Proprietary formats give corporations the power to decide how and when you access your own data.
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Document Foundation ☛ The Brazilian law that changes everything for schools, and why LibreOffice is the right answer
Brazil’s Lei 15.211/2025, also known as the Estatuto Digital da Criança e do Adolescente (EDCA), came into force on 17 March 2026. It is one of the world’s most comprehensive digital child protection laws, with profound implications for the Brazilian education system.
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