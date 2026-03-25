In my opinion, the most important aspect of code is that code should be easy to read. I would even argue that readability is more important than functionality.

To illustrate, consider a project that works properly but which consists of code that is hard to read; while there may not be a problem today, problems arise when a new feature should be added to the project or when the project contains a bug that should be solved. Not only will it be difficult to make the required changes due to the poorly readable code, the probability of introducing more issues into the codebase while modifying it is also high. Now consider a project that is well written and easy to read, but it does not (yet) do what it should be doing. That is a problem today, but since the code is easy to interpret, modyifing it to improve its functionality should be an achievable task.