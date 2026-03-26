LibreOffice Donations and Document Freedom Day

The monthly Tails releases continue with Tails 7.6, which introduces support for automatic Tor bridges, a feature that lets the Tor Connection assistant ask about Tor bridges based on your region. According to the devs, this feature uses the same technology as Tor Browser’s connection assistant.

Coming a month after LibreOffice 26.2.1, the LibreOffice 26.2.2 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

Firefox 150 promises new features like support for the GTK emoji picker on Linux, allowing users to insert emoji by using the Ctrl+. keyboard shortcut (see it below in action), and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the Firefox PDF viewer, including moving, copying, and deleting pages.

Coming a year and four months after FreeCAD 1.0, the FreeCAD 1.1 release promises to improve Wayland support, implement three-point lighting to improve the rendering of 3D models, add a search bar to the Preferences Editor, and support transparent Part Design previews.

Kali Linux 2026.1 is here to introduce a 2026 theme refresh that includes a new boot splash screen, a new bootloader theme, a brand-new desktop theme for the flagship Xfce edition, as well as updated artwork for the graphical installer, as well as the login and lock screens.

Mozilla Thunderbird 149 is here to enable exporting of selected address book cards, ensure starred EWS messages now persist across devices, and allow the creation of address books in the Account Hub.

Highlights of NVIDIA 595 include improved support for Vulkan apps with the adoption of the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap and VK_EXT_present_timing Vulkan extensions, support for Wayland 1.20, support for DRI3 1.2, and a new application profile that allows CUDA-using apps to reach P0 PState.