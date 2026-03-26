news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
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Server
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Linux or Windows? How Having Many Operating System Choices Makes Switching Easier on Dedicated Hosting
Choosing the wrong operating system for your server will cost you time, money, and a lot of unnecessary fixes down the line. None of that you want to lose.
If you’re deciding between Linux and Windows for dedicated hosting, you know it’s more than a pretty interface. It’s how your server runs, how you manage it, how easily you can adapt when your needs change. This will be even more important one day when your project grows or changes direction.
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 867: Pangolin: People Can Lie
This week Jonathan chats with Milo Schwartz about Pangolin, the Open Source tunneling solution. Why do we need something other than Wireguard, and how does Pangolin fix IoT and IT problems? And most importantly, how do you run your own self-hosted Pangolin install? Watch to find out!
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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Klara ☛ FreeBSD and OpenZFS in the Quest for Technical Independence
Technical independence is a critical design principle for modern storage infrastructure. This article explores how FreeBSD and OpenZFS provide transparency, hardware portability, and data portability—allowing architects to build storage systems that avoid vendor lock-in and retain long-term control.
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Astrid Yu ☛ How to pass secrets in RAM between reboots
Step 3 is absolutely terrible for you if you are a server owner and have to apply kernel updates, because servers can sometimes take an entire fucking hour to POST.1
What’s the solution to this ridiculous problem? Obviously, something more ridiculous.
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Applications
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HowTo Geek ☛ 7 Linux apps I install on every new PC
Linux is all about customization, whether you need the most basic, command-line-only operating system, or a fully-fledged desktop ready to throw down with Windows and macOS. These are a few of the best apps you can install on Linux.
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WINE or Emulation
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ZDNet ☛ Wine 11 might be the tipping point that finally pushes gamers from Windows to Linux
I remember, in 1999, when I used Wine for the first time to run the original Diablo game. I thought I'd done something very special (as did all of my Linux-curious friends). Back then, running games with Wine was no easy feat.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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KDE ☛ Season of KDE 2026: Wrapping up
Greetings!
As we're nearing the end of SoK 2026, I am writing to share my experience and progress since my previous blog.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Jan-Lukas Else ☛ Will I switch back to Ubuntu?
In the end I think I’ll really switch back to Linux in the near future. I’m more grown up now five years later and won’t waste my time misconfiguring my laptop anymore. Even a system without immutability and declarative configuration should be fine. I will just use it to get shit work done.
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