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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2026



Quoting: Linux would be nothing without these 6 open-source apps —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

The selection of desktop software on Linux is vastly smaller than on Windows. Regardless, they form a well-established core that we all recognize and depend on. Whether it's a media player or foundational software that's changing the future, I have 6 things that make Linux what it is today.

From web browsers to compatibility layers, desktop Linux has a few familiar faces that we often take for granted. Some of them cost millions of dollars to produce; others hope to prop up an entire industry. While not every app you use is so profound, some merely make life more tolerable. From the big to the small, these apps are the reason many of us call Linux home.