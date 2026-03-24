Every developer I know has been through the same cycle. You start a new project, and you need a database. So you download PostgreSQL or MySQL, go through configuration, and forget the password you set five minutes later. A few months down the line, you start another project that needs a different version of that database, or perhaps it needs Redis, and suddenly your host machine is a graveyard of services you installed once and forgot about.

There are many ways to solve this problem (way too many to be honest), but for a personal local dev environment, the simplest and most maintainable solution is to put everything in a single Docker Compose file.