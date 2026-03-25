news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Audiocasts/Shows
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OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #57 – S3E9 From Noise to Signal: Security Expertise and Kusari Inspector with Mike Lieberman
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FSFE ☛ 2026-03-20 [Older] SFP#49: O Captain! Let's talk about the FSFE Zurich group!
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New Yorker ☛ CNN’s “Podcast Look” and the Slow Death of Cable News
The network’s experiment in style was embarrassing, but it may tell us more about the state of podcasting than it does about legacy media.
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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MJ Pooladkhay ☛ virtualization: theory to silicon
A description of the modern virtualization; starting from Popek and Goldberg and getting all the way to the implementation of the Intel VT-x (VMX) extension.
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LWN ☛ Down: Debunking zswap and zram myths
Chris Down has posted a
detailed look at how the kernel's zswap and zram subsystems work — and
how they differ.
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Cybernews ☛ Age verification laws causing discord in Linux community, with multiple users forking systemd
New laws requiring operating systems to verify users’ age are giving the Linux community more reasons to divide. On GitHub, multiple forks of systemd are appearing after the fundamental Linux system component added a field to store the user’s birthdate.
Systemd is the first Linux process that runs on boot, responsible for start up and service management. Debian, Ubuntu, or Fedora – most major Linux distributions rely on it.
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Games
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ZDNet ☛ I finally see why Opera GX for Linux is more than just a browser for gamers
I use a lot of web browsers. I test/review even more. And given that I spend most of my day on Linux, I'm always looking for new browsers that are available to the open-source OS.
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PC Mag ☛ Best for Software Compatibility and Gaming
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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Darren Goossens ☛ X windows short cut tool sxhkd (xbindkeys alternative)
On an old system, xbindleys was giving JIT errors. I could have recompiled xbindkeys without Guile support, but decided that if I was going to compile something, I could try another program — sxhkd.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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ZDNet ☛ How this strange little distro can boost your Linux skills
I review a lot of Linux distributions.
Over the many years, I've come across more variations on the Linux theme than I can count. I've experienced Linux distros with the most amazing desktop environments that are sure to blow those fancy socks right off your feet. I've also used distributions with old-school desktops, that are a fun way to harken back to those early days of learning Linux. And I've seen everything in between.
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Fedora Family / IBM
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Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat sees inference as AI’s next battleground — with Kubernetes at the core [Ed: Red Hat sponsored article about Red Hat]
As Hey Hi (AI) demands drive orders-of-magnitude increases in token consumption...
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CIQ & AMD unveil tuned Rocky Linux for AI clusters [Ed: Aiming at slop]
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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Canonical ☛ Canonical at KubeCon Europe 2026: NVIDIA donates the GPU DRA driver to the CNCF [Ed: NVIDIA donates is the wrong term; NVIDIA stuff is expensive and this is just NVIDIA marketing.]
Previewing at KubeCon 2026: Canonical welcomes NVIDIA’s donation of the GPU DRA driver to CNCF. At KubeCon Europe in Amsterdam, NVIDIA announced that it will donate the GPU Dynamic Resource Allocation (DRA) Driver to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).
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It's FOSS ☛ Ubuntu Maker Canonical is Backing Rust Development With $150K/year
The announcement comes just weeks before Ubuntu 26.04 LTS ships with the latest Rust upgrades.
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