Linux-friendly and Hackable Hardware Leftovers

Gray Codes, otherwise known as reflected binary, is a way of ordering an arbitrarily large set of binary values so that only one bit changes between any two of them. The most common place these are utilized is in things like rotary encoders, where it provides better assurance that the position of a shaft is in a known location. To demonstrate this in a more visual way [Attoparsec] hooked up an industrial signal light, normally used for communicating the status of machinery in a factory, and then programmed it to display the various codes. A standard binary counter is used as a reference, and it can also display standard Gray Code as well as a number of other algorithms used for solving similar problems.