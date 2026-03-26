news
Linux-friendly and Hackable Hardware Leftovers
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CNX Software ☛ Alibaba XuanTie C950 – A powerful, RVA23-complaint 64-bit RISC-V core for Edge Hey Hi (AI) computing
Alibaba has introduced the XuanTie C950 high-performance, 64-bit multi-core CPU IP with an out-of-order superscalar microarchitecture, RVA23 profile compliant, and support for “all optional extensions” such as Vector Crypto, Zacas, and Zama16. The company also says the XuanTie C950 supports the proprietary XuanTie AME (Attached Matrix Extension) ISA and supports integration with the company’s XuanTie TPE (Tensor Processing Engine) IP.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Book Explores ELBE Workflows for Embedded Linux Systems
A new book titled Building Embedded Systems with Raspberry Pi, Linux, and ELBE by Krishna Pattabiraman describes approaches for developing reproducible Debian-based embedded Linux systems using the ELBE build environment. The content focuses on structured system design, image generation, and long-term maintainability for Raspberry Pi–based platforms.
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CNX Software ☛ LooperRobotics Insight 9 standalone spatial Hey Hi (AI) camera features D-Robotics RDK X5 SoC, supports ROS 2 (Crowdfunding)
LooperRobotics Insight 9 is an autonomous plug-and-play spatial Hey Hi (AI) camera designed for embodied intelligence, quadruped robots, and dynamic mobile platforms.
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Hackaday ☛ The Most Intricate Of Freeform Digital Clocks
The construction is anchored together by a set of busbars that carry sockets for a set of seven-segment and driver modules. The circuit is typical for the day, with a crystal oscillator and divider chain feeding the counters for the displays. There are a few clever tricks that older engineers might recognize in order to reduce the chip count. In this case that’s negated by an extra set of circuitry allowing the time to be set from a rotary encoder.
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Hackaday ☛ Demonstrating Gray Codes With Industrial Display
Gray Codes, otherwise known as reflected binary, is a way of ordering an arbitrarily large set of binary values so that only one bit changes between any two of them. The most common place these are utilized is in things like rotary encoders, where it provides better assurance that the position of a shaft is in a known location. To demonstrate this in a more visual way [Attoparsec] hooked up an industrial signal light, normally used for communicating the status of machinery in a factory, and then programmed it to display the various codes. A standard binary counter is used as a reference, and it can also display standard Gray Code as well as a number of other algorithms used for solving similar problems.
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Hackaday ☛ VGA Output From A PIC18
In the maker world, it’s the Arduino and ESP32 lines that get the lion’s share of attention. However, you can do fantastic things with PIC chips, too, if you put the dev time in—it’s just perhaps less likely another maker has done so before you. A great example is this VGA output project from [grecotron].
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Kev Quirk ☛ A Year With The Framework 13
It's been a little over a year since I bought my Framework 13 laptop and shared my initial thoughts, so I thought it would be a good time to provide you guys with an update on what I like, and dislike about this plucky little laptop.