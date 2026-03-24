GNU/Linux on Desktop/Laptop: Disabling Back-Door/Kill Switch (Controlled by Microsoft), Microsoft Drives Away Windows Users, and More

Declarative Linux distributions do not appeal to everyone. It mentions everything in a single configuration file, and something like NixOS is far from the idea of an “easy” Linux distro. I'm in awe of the declarative approach and the possibilities it brings for Linux. NixOS has multiple useful features, including generations, atomic updates, and a few more. I can also try packages without installing them and then purge them with garbage collection later on.

Since it uses the declarative approach and mentions that it's super easy to recreate your system on the same or other machines. With that thought in mind, I purged my NixOS install after making a backup of the configuration file. The idea was to restore my NixOS to the same state with all the packages, settings, and services. It worked out fantastically, and you can do the same if you ever switch to Linux.