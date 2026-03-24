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GNU/Linux on Desktop/Laptop: Disabling Back-Door/Kill Switch (Controlled by Microsoft), Microsoft Drives Away Windows Users, and More
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Make Use Of ☛ I turned off Secure Boot and my PC didn't explode [Ed: It's not secure, it's the opposite]
Brace yourself for my maverick ways: I turned off Secure Boot recently. I’m a loose cannon of the highest order, I know. Though Microsoft and Linux systems urge you to have this feature enabled, your PC will often run just fine without it.
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Make Use Of ☛ My laptop fans were driving me crazy until I changed this overlooked setting
Naturally, I did what most Linux users do when something feels wrong: I opened system monitors and started looking for a misbehaving process. Nothing looked suspicious.
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XDA ☛ Microsoft says your PC can't run Windows 11, but these Linux distros run better on it anyway
Microsoft didn't budge from its original stance on Windows 11 system requirements. Back then, Windows 10 worked, so it wasn't an issue. Its successor demanded a little more raw power and security hardware, but no one paid attention. Cut to 2026, Windows 10 is on its last legs, and Windows 11 won't run due to missing security hardware support or other official requirements. However, Microsoft's rescinding support for older devices doesn't mean your PC is obsolete.
Linux is a safe haven for both old and new systems. Even if you've got a dual-core i3 laptop or a PC with slightly higher specs, almost all the Linux distro library is available at your disposal. Let's discuss the distributions that offer a better OS experience without making you feel the pain of missing out on Windows 11.
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XDA ☛ I wiped my Linux install on purpose, and one config file brought everything back in
Declarative Linux distributions do not appeal to everyone. It mentions everything in a single configuration file, and something like NixOS is far from the idea of an “easy” Linux distro. I'm in awe of the declarative approach and the possibilities it brings for Linux. NixOS has multiple useful features, including generations, atomic updates, and a few more. I can also try packages without installing them and then purge them with garbage collection later on.
Since it uses the declarative approach and mentions that it's super easy to recreate your system on the same or other machines. With that thought in mind, I purged my NixOS install after making a backup of the configuration file. The idea was to restore my NixOS to the same state with all the packages, settings, and services. It worked out fantastically, and you can do the same if you ever switch to Linux.