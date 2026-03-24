news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Last Week's EPO Strike Was the Biggest (Highest Participation Rate), Hours Ago General Assembly Discussed Next (Growing) Intensity of Strikes
Well done and well attended
New
-
Gemini Links 23/03/2026: "Mandatory" Bad Things and Dangers of Perfection Aspirations
Links for the day
-
SLAPP Censorship - Part 20 Out of 200: All Roads Lead to Rome and to GAFAM Funding
Now about 10% into this series
-
Mass Layoffs at HashiCorp, IBM Hid Them
The media did not mention those layoffs
-
Microsoft Downgraded on Concerns (Lack of Growth) Amid Silent Layoffs in 2026
The press isn't functioning anymore
-
Links 23/03/2026: Gulf Water at Risk, Heatwave in Malaysia
Links for the day
-
Slop Means False, New Article by Cybershow
"We are living in a world that is rapidly divesting from reality."
-
Debianism election 2026 community poll created, everybody can vote
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Links 23/03/2026: "Shocking Peter Thiel Antichrist Lectures", Robert Mueller Remembered
Links for the day
-
The Scandal Bigger Than IBM/Red Hat Layoffs is the de Facto "Media Blackout" About Those Layoffs
So we have a media crisis, aside from the economic crises
-
Gemini Links 23/03/2026: Geminispace/Elpher Enhancement and the Cerberus Cinco
Links for the day
-
Fear is Not a Legitimate Factor
Smart people know that trying to prevent moral people from doing the "Right Thing" will backfire
-
Fuel Autonomy and What It Teaches Us About Software Autonomy (or Software Freedom)
Need we wait until a "software Pearl Harbor" or protect ourselves proactively by weaning ourselves off of GAFAMware?
-
Scheduled Maintenance This Coming Wednesday
Other than that, all is the same and we carry on as usual
-
Most Press Articles About IBM Are LLM Slop, Sometimes With Slop Images
IBM basically laid off almost 1,000 people last week [...] At the moment about 75% of the 'articles' we see about IBM (in recent days) are some kind of slop
-
Links 23/03/2026: Security Breaches, Energy Shortages, Another SRA Scandal, and Patents on Nature
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, March 22, 2026
IRC logs for Sunday, March 22, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):