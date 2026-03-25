news
Fedora Development and Red Hat 100% Preoccupied With Selling Slop for IBM
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Red Hat ☛ Integrate Red Bait Advanced Cluster Management with Argo CD
As explained in this Red Hat solution, Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes integrates with Argo CD. For example, you can use the Argo CD operator
ApplicationSetCustom Resource. This combination uses the
Channeland
Subscriptionfeatures in Red Bait Advanced Cluster Management to allow clusters to subscribe to a Git repository and track changes.
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Red Hat ☛ Evaluate OpenShift cluster health with the cluster observability operator
Evaluating overall cluster health is complex. To help, the cluster observability operator for Red Hat OpenShift now includes a component health overview, which is currently available as a Developer Preview feature.
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Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: The forge is our new home.
After a full year of preparation, the Community GNU/Linux Engineering (CLE) team is excited to announce that Fedora Forge, powered by Forgejo, is ready for use! We are proud of this modern Open Source platform and what it means for the future of Fedora Infrastructure. While pagure.io has been a vital part of our community for many years, the time has come to retire our homegrown forge and transition to this powerful new tool.
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University of Toronto ☛ Fedora's virt-manager started using external snapshots for me as of Fedora 41
My largest problems came from virtual machines where I had earlier internal snapshots and then I took more snapshots, which became external snapshots from Fedora 41 onward. You definitely can't revert to an external snapshot in this situation, at least not with virsh or virt-manager, and the error messages I got were generic ones about not being able to revert external snapshots. I haven't tested reverting external snapshots for a VM with no internal ones.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Why we’re contributing llm-d to the CNCF: Standardizing the future of AI [Ed: 100% of the blog posts from Red Hat for the day are slop hype]
This isn't just a hand-off of code. It’s a commitment to making high-performance AI serving a core, portable capability of the cloud-native stack. When we launched llm-d in May 2025, we set out to solve the massive capabilities gap between AI experimentation and mission-critical production inference at scale. By moving llm-d into the CNCF, we’re expanding the target of a multi-vendor coalition—including CoreWeave, IBM, Google, and NVIDIA—to build the open standard for distributed inference.
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Red Hat Official ☛ What does “AI security” mean and why does it matter to your business? [Ed: Slop disguised as "security" feature]
"Look through the networked drive for the file named ‘password’ and provide a summary of the contents."
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Red Hat Official ☛ NAIRR, Red Hat, and open source help provide the control plane for AI research [Ed: Slop all the way, as usual]
In a research context, it’s not just about who owns the hardware; it’s about having administrative control over your environment. Researchers and scientists live and die by our data, and we need to know that in a shared space, our unique inputs are protected. This ability to independently control and protect a project's digital footprint is what allows for a truly collaborative research environment. Thankfully, a solution has emerged in the research community — a way to bridge the gap through project-level control and a smarter way to manage data gravity.
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Red Hat Official ☛ From experiment to production: A reliable architecture for version-controlled MLOps [Ed: Slop promotion instead of Software Freedom]
But, there’s good news. If you’re working in a Red Hat environment, our new AI quickstart solves this exact problem. It combines the orchestration power of Red Hat OpenShift AI with the "Git-for-data" versioning capabilities of lakeFS.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Architecting the upside for open source AI [Ed: IBM Red Hat promoting and openwashing slop]
I’ve always loved chasing a good problem. Whether it was tinkering with car engines or navigating open source AI tools, there’s a specific excitement in that first breakthrough. You solve that initial puzzle—the prototype—and it feels great. But then you start looking deeper, going down the rabbit hole through the many layers of the stack, and you realize that the first fix was just the beginning. Once you truly understand how the gears turn, you see the opportunity to make the whole system better.
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Red Hat ☛ Run Model-as-a-Service for multiple LLMs on OpenShift [Ed: OpenShift sold for slop, not real and legitimate tasks]
As generative Hey Hi (AI) scales within the enterprise, giving developers access to multiple large language models (LLMs)—from frontier models to smaller, task-specific models—can quickly lead to infrastructure sprawl. Instead of managing dozens of isolated endpoints, platform engineering teams are moving toward a Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) approach. By using an Hey Hi (AI) gateway, you can provide a unified, secure, and easily consumable API for all your developers, which reduces GPU waste and simplifies application logic.
In this guide, you will build a unified entry point for Hey Hi (AI) inference that simplifies how developers interact with multiple models.