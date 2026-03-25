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Linux Won, and Nobody Noticed
The tech industry has failed to properly acknowledge this for years: GNU/Linux won. Not "Linux is doing fine." Not "Linux is making progress." Not "maybe next year will be the year of the Linux desktop." No. GNU/Linux won. Decisively. Overwhelmingly. In nearly every category of computing that actually matters, GNU/Linux is the dominant operating system on the planet — and it happened quietly that most people, including many who use it every single day, have absolutely no idea.
I've been writing about Linux on this site for a long time now. I've reviewed dozens of distros, compared desktop environments, hosted Distrowar battles between distributions, and written passionate articles about why GNU/Linux deserved more attention. For nearly two decades, the narrative around GNU/Linux has been the same: "it's great, but it'll never go mainstream." That narrative is wrong. It's been wrong for years. And it's time someone said it clearly.
The Scoreboard:
Let's look at the actual numbers, because the scoreboard tells a story that the "Year of the GNU/Linux Desktop" jokes have been drowning out.
1. Supercomputers: GNU/Linux owns 100%. Every single one of the world's 500 fastest supercomputers runs Linux. Not 99%. Not most of them. All of them. This has been the case since 2017, and there's no sign of it changing. The last non-Linux system dropped off the TOP500 list years ago. When humanity needs raw computational power — for climate modeling, genomic research, nuclear simulations, Hey Hi (AI) training — it runs Linux. Full stop.