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Security Leftovers
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (chromium), Fedora (chromium, containernetworking-plugins, musescore, and python-multipart), Mageia (perl-XML-Parser, roundcubemail, trilead-ssh2, vim, and webkit2), Oracle (389-ds:1.4, gimp:2.8, glibc, gnutls, kernel, libarchive, nginx:1.24, opencryptoki, python3, uek-kernel, vim, yggdrasil, and yggdrasil-worker-package-manager), Red Hat (delve, osbuild-composer, and skopeo), Slackware (mozilla), SUSE (dpkg, go1.26-openssl, gstreamer-plugins-ugly, kernel, libssh, ovmf, python-pyasn1, python-tornado6, python311, salt, sqlite3, and systemd), and Ubuntu (linux-aws-fips, linux-azure, linux-azure-fips, linux-fips, linux-gcp-fips, linux-iot, linux-kvm, pjproject, and redis).
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Security Week ☛ iOS, macOS 26.4 Roll Out With Fresh Security Patches
Apple released security fixes for older devices as well, in iOS 18.7.7, iPadOS 18.7.7, macOS Sequoia 15.7.5, and macOS Sonoma 14.8.5.
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SANS ☛ Apple Patches (almost) everything again. March 2026 edition., (Wed, Mar 25th)
Apple released the next version of its operating system, patching 85 different vulnerabilities across all of them. None of the vulnerabilities are currently being exploited. The last three macOS "generations" are covered, as are the last two versions of iOS/iPadOS. For tvOS, watchOS, and visionOS, only the current version received patches. This update also includes the recently released Background Security Improvements. Some older watchOS versions received updates, but these updates do not address any security issues.
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Federal News Network ☛ CISA eyes plan for more than 300 new hires
After losing roughly one-third of its workforce over the last year, CISA is eyeing a new hiring spree and is loosening restrictions on flexible work schedules.
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Security Week ☛ HackerOne Employee Data Exposed in Massive Navia Breach
The cybersecurity firm said the personal information of hundreds of employees was stolen in the hacker attack targeting Navia.
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Help Net Security ☛ Codenotary introduces AgentX for autonomous Linux infrastructure security
Codenotary has announced the availability of AgentX, an autonomous platform designed to manage, secure, and protect large-scale Linux infrastructure in the cloud or on-premises through coordinated networks of AI agents.