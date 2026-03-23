Linux 7.0-rc5

It looks like things are starting to calm down - rc5 is smaller than the previous rc's this merge window, although it still tracks a bit larger than rc5s historically do. I'll still take it as a good sign overall.

The diffstat looks fairly normal - half drivers (gpu and networking, but unusually some serial updates too). But on the whole it's all pretty small - most of the commits are small few-liners.

Outside of drivers, it's the usual mixed bag - core networking, some filesystem updates, bpf, selftests and some architecture fixes.

So while the rc's have trended bigger than usual this release, on the whole it all continues to look fairly innocuous. Please keep testing,

Linus